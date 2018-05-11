WATCH Jen Struski ride Wonder Woman coaster

SAN ANTONIO - After watching Jen Struski a.k.a Wonder Woman ride her very own coaster, I'm sure you're eager to experience the new thrill for yourself!

Wonder Woman gave her own ride an A+ of course.

You can finally ride Wonder Woman: Golden Lasso Coaster starting Saturday, May 12 only at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Fiesta Texas is home to a fantastic water park and rides that will leave you with a great thrill!

Be sure to check out the Wonder Woman ride this summer at Fiesta Texas.

For more information about Six Flags Fiesta Texas and tickets, visit sixflags.com/fiestatexas or call 210-697-5050.

Information courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

