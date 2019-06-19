WATCH: SA Live Primetime Summer Special in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS - Summer is here and Port Aransas is open for business!

The SA Live crew took a trip to the beautiful Port Aransas and explored all of its attractions, including beach life, shopping, fine dining, nightlife, deep sea fishing, dolphin watching, surfing and parasailing.

Port Aransas is fully recovered after Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast two years ago.

Check out these businesses featured on the SA Live Prime Time Summer Special in Port Aransas: Texas Surf Camps, Chute 'Em Up Parasailing, The Red Dragon Pirate Cruises, Deep Sea Headquarters, FINS Grill & Icehouse, The Black Marlin, Tortuga's Saltwater Grill, Palmilla Beach Resort & Golf Community, Scarlet Lady Dolphin Adventures, Coffee Waves, Winton's Island Candy, Islander Souvenirs, Bron's Backyard, Bron's Beach Carts and The Back Porch Bar.

Port Aransas giveaway

You can win a round of golf for four players at the Palmilla Beach Golf Club in Port Aransas!

One winner will receive a certificate for golf for four people, which include nine holes of golf (golf cart included) and a trip around the three-hole short course called The Loop.

The winner will need to call in advance to make a reservation for the tee time.

Enter the Palmilla Beach Resort & Golf Community contest here.

For more information about Port Aransas, check out visitportaransas.org.

Sponsored article by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.