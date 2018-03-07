SAN ANTONIO - If you live in San Antonio you probably suffer from allergies, but suffer no more.

There is a treatment to help you breathe freely again in under 15 minutes!

The American Sinus Institute will help you feel back to normal with balloon sinuplasty at this clinic.

The institute opened a brand new location near the Medical Center.

Dr. Vincent Honrubia, founder of American Sinus Institute, said. "We specialize in a procedure that is a minimally invasive technique to cure sinusitis."

What is balloon sinuplasty?

"We use balloons in your nose to compress tissue rather than the old procedures where we used machines and drills to remove tissue. This procedure will help you breathe freely again," said Dr. Honrubia.

Tell me more about sinusitis

Sinusitis affects 37 million people each year, making it one of the most common health problems in the U.S.

Make sure you have healthy sinuses, experts say this is a key to a good quality of life!

Balloon sinuplasty cures symptoms of:

Snoring

Headaches

Ear pain

Dizziness

Throat drainage

Chronic infections

3 benefits of having the balloon sinuplasty procedure:

Get better faster when you have allergies, colds, flu

Live life with fewer medications

Less medical expenses in the long run

The new American Sinus Institute location is at 9150 Huebner Road Suite #280, San Antonio, TX 78240.

For more information, you can visit americansinus.com or call 210-225-5666.

Information courtesy of American Sinus Institute.

