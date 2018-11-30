Here's what you need to know about teen mental health

SAN ANTONIO - There are a lot of ups and downs to being a teenager, and that's why University Children's Health has some tips for parents to watch for teen mental health.

One in five teens have a mental health issue that goes beyond normal teen stress.

Teens are often struggling to balance intense academic pressure and peer pressure which can lead to anxiety and depression.

"Most teens that are suffering from mental illness aren't getting treated," said Ryan Van Ramshorst, pediatrician at University Health System.

How to spot mental illness in teens

Teens tend to keep to themselves more.

Teens verbally say they are "feeling down, depressed, hopeless".

"Ask your teen how they are doing at the end of the day and ask specific questions," Van Ramshorst said.

University Children's Health, in partnership with UT Health San Antonio, includes hundreds of pediatric specialists offering evidence-based care in kid-friendly surroundings.

For more information, visit universitychildrenshealth.com or call 210-358-5437.

Information courtesy of University Children's Health.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.