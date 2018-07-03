SAN ANTONIO - Summer heat is here in San Antonio, and sometimes it's easy to forget that many people live without air conditioning in their home.

The Will Fix It Cares Program has been on a mission to help people in need receive a new HVAC system for their home.

The recent winner for the Will Fix It Cares Program was the Rivera family, which has been living without air conditioning for a year. The family's nomination letter is shown below.

"My parents are elderly in their early 70's. They have been very independent and never live beyond their means. My dad is disabled and my mom retired from H-E-B about seven years ago to take care of my dad since he is diabetic and requires assistance on a daily basis. They have never been the type to ask for help and prefer to eat Saltines for dinner to ensure they pay their bills on time. Last year in November my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been going through chemotherapy since January and things seemed to be going good. It has been very difficult for our family, but my mom is extremely positive and strong. Her spirits are amazing, we thank the Lord Jesus Christ. Two weeks ago they told me they have been living without AC for a year and they never told anyone because they didn't want to bother anyone. Hopefully we get blessed by God and are able to be considered to get a new AC unit for my parents." - Said a Rivera family member





What is the Will Fix It Cares Program?

Will Fix It believes no one should live and suffer without air conditioning or heat in their homes.

If you would like to nominate a deserving individual who is in need of a new HVAC system, please nominate them at WillFixIt.com.

The next winner will be notified Oct. 24.

Will Fix It partners with St. Jude

"Our company has partnered with St. Jude and for every HVAC system that is replaced we will give $25 to St. Jude," said Ken Price of Will Fix It. "We will also give $1 to them for every Facebook Like we get on our page."

For more information about the Will Fix It Cares Program, visit WillFixIt.com or call 210-333-3300.

Information courtesy of Will Fix It.

