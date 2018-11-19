Win SPURS tickets to select home games, free parking pass

SAN ANTONIO - Would you like to be a Spurs' Baseline Bum for a night?

AARP in San Antonio can help turn your sports dreams into reality with its new Spurs' sweepstakes!

AARP is giving away two tickets, plus a parking pass to select Spurs home games until April 2, 2019 for the contest, "Be a Baseline Bum for a Night."

The San Antonio Spurs Baseline Bums are a group of die-hard fans and season pass holders who also participate in a lot of community service.

"If you are ready to bring the fun, excitement and enthusiasm into the AT&T Center, we're your team," said Bonnie Keammerer, a Spurs Baseline Bum.

'Baseline Bum' annual blanket drive

On Dec. 15, the Baseline Bums will be collecting blankets, diapers, baby formula and gently used coats and jackets for their annual blanket drive.

You can drop off your donations in Lot 3 at the AT&T Center.

Enter in the Baseline Bum sweepstakes at nba.com/spurs/aarp.

Information courtesy of AARP.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.