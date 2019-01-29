SAN ANTONIO - Are you in the market to purchase a new mattress?

When you're making an investment in a mattress, you may want to sleep on it, and you can do that at Star Furniture and Mattresses!

Star Furniture and Mattresses offers a relaxing new way to shop for a bed, allowing customers to select mattresses based on the level of comfort they desire the mattress to have.

"We've reimagined how people come to us and experience bedding," said Bryan Grobe, manager at Star Furniture and Mattresses. "We have a whole row of soft beds, medium beds and firm beds. All you have to do is come down and find the comfort level you want."

How you can win a $2,500 shopping spree at Star Furniture and Mattresses:

The contest is exclusive to SA Live and KSAT12 viewers.

No purchase is necessary to enter the contest.

Register in-store by Feb. 5, 2019 at Star Furniture and Mattresses located at 12350 W I-10 (near De Zavala)

Mention you saw the Star Furniture "SA Live" segment.

Click here to see all the mattresses and furniture available at Star Furniture.

For more information, visit starfurniture.com or call 210-588-7800.

Information courtesy of Star Furniture and Mattresses.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.