Win a FREE car at CarFest this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Are you feeling lucky? You can win a free car this weekend at CarFest!

KSAT Community is happy to be partnering with CarFest for a weekend filled with car giveaways, cook-offs, car repairs, sweet rides, a kids corner and more April 5-7 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

CarFest is a free event for the community and a production of the Community of Automotive Professionals (CAP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the improvement and revitalization of both the automotive industry and South Texas communities.

Every two hours during CarFest weekend, one lucky event-goer will be randomly selected to win a car; that's five cars a day, 10 cars total.

CarFest schedule:

Friday, April 5, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit carfestsa.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Sponsored article by CarFest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.