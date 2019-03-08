Win a VIP Santikos Entertainment family 4-pack! Check out newly remodeled Santikos Bijou theater

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for a new date night idea?

Be sure to check out the newly renovated art house Santikos Bijou!

Santikos Entertainment Bijou has a new lobby, brand-new seating area, new recliners, amazing new food options -- including the Philly cheesesteak and a cocktail bar.

Santikos Bijou is the art house in South Texas that shows the most independent foreign films.

You can also reserve your seats online here.

Win a VIP family 4-pack to Santikos!

You can win four VIP tickets to Santikos, as well as two drink vouchers and two popcorn vouchers.

Enter the Santikos giveaway here.

The ticket giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. March 10.

For more information, visit santikos.com.

Information courtesy of Santikos Entertainment.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.