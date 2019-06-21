Win up to $1,000 at Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery is excited to launch its brand-new look for guests!

Guests are encouraged to visit one of the 16 San Antonio area locations to experience the new look and participate in contests to win cash.

At Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery, everything is made to order -- not only does Schlotzsky's offer its signature sandwiches, but you can also find soups, salads, pizzas, sliders, flats and sweets.

Schlotzsky's exclusive promotions for guests

On Saturday, June 22, all of the Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery locations will be offering guests the original sandwich (small) for only $2.99.

Schlotzsky's guests will be able to win up to $1,000 on June 22 -- just download the Schlotzsky's app and scan in your receipt of $6 or more to be entered in the drawing. The app is free in the App Store and Google Play.

You can also win $100 from the location where your receipt is from.

For more information about Schlotzsky's, visit schlotzskys.com or call 210-658-8224.

Sponsored article by Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery.

