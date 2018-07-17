Get the world's first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-eliminating carpet at Empire Today

SAN ANTONIO - If you struggle with allergies and have pets at home, having a clean carpet isn't always easy.
Empire Today offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-eliminating carpet called "Home Fresh."
"It's the world's first carpet that's odor-neutralizing to help keep your home clean and fresh," said Ryan Salzwedel. "It's exclusive to Empire Today."
How does Empire Today work?
Step 1. Schedule appointment
Schedule a FREE in-home estimate
Step 2. Shop-at-home
Samples are brought right to your home
Step 3. Free estimates
Get professional room measurements and an all-inclusive price estimate
Step 4. Professional installation
Professional installation even available the next day
Everything you need to know about the 'Home Fresh' carpet
- One-year limited installation warranty offered with carpet
Carpet was designed with suffers of asthma, allergy and nasal issues in mind
- Dust, dirt, pollen and soil are vacuumed up easily
Click here to schedule a FREE in-home estimate.
For more information, visit empiretoday.com or call 800-588-2300.
Information courtesy of Empire Today.
