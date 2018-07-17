Get the world's first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-eliminating carpet at Empire Today

SAN ANTONIO - If you struggle with allergies and have pets at home, having a clean carpet isn't always easy.

Empire Today offers the world's first 100% hypoallergenic and odor-eliminating carpet called "Home Fresh."

"It's the world's first carpet that's odor-neutralizing to help keep your home clean and fresh," said Ryan Salzwedel. "It's exclusive to Empire Today."

How does Empire Today work?

Step 1. Schedule appointment

Schedule a FREE in-home estimate

Step 2. Shop-at-home

Samples are brought right to your home

Step 3. Free estimates



Get professional room measurements and an all-inclusive price estimate

Step 4. Professional installation



Professional installation even available the next day

Everything you need to know about the 'Home Fresh' carpet

One-year limited installation warranty offered with carpet

Carpet was designed with suffers of asthma, allergy and nasal issues in mind

Dust, dirt, pollen and soil are vacuumed up easily

