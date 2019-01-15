Z-Lasik eye surgery benefits

SAN ANTONIO - Are you tired of wearing glasses or contacts?

Manrique Custom Vision Center is your go-to for Z-Lasik eye surgery in San Antonio.

Dr. Carlos Manrique is an expert at Z-Lasik eye surgery, having completed more than 40,000 procedures.

Recently, Darrun Hilliard, a professional basketball player, had his Z-Lasik eye surgery procedure carried out by Manrique.

"Z-Lasik is a totally blade-free procedure that's custom designed for each eye," said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center. "It corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism."

Benefits of blade-free Z-Lasik eye surgery:

Experience clear, natural vision.

Quality of life is improved.

Quick and painless procedure.

Fast recovery -- get back to your regular activities the next day.

Click here to see how you can get $1,500 off Z-Lasik eye surgery.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-944-4958.

Information courtesy of Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.