Z-Lasik eye surgery benefits

SAN ANTONIO - Are you tired of wearing glasses or contacts?
Manrique Custom Vision Center is your go-to for Z-Lasik eye surgery in San Antonio.
Dr. Carlos Manrique is an expert at Z-Lasik eye surgery, having completed more than 40,000 procedures.
Recently, Darrun Hilliard, a professional basketball player, had his Z-Lasik eye surgery procedure carried out by Manrique.
"Z-Lasik is a totally blade-free procedure that's custom designed for each eye," said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center. "It corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism."
Benefits of blade-free Z-Lasik eye surgery:
- Experience clear, natural vision.
- Quality of life is improved.
- Quick and painless procedure.
- Fast recovery -- get back to your regular activities the next day.
Information courtesy of Manrique Custom Vision Center.
