RECIPE: Chocoflan Dessert

SAN ANTONIO - It doesn't need to be Valentine’s Day to make something sweet for your sweetheart!

This recipe for Chocoflan was created by Viva Villa’s Cariño Cortez.

It is known as the “Impossible Cake” because when you bake it the layers reverse. It is half chocolate cake and half flan.

But if you can pull it off – we promise, it will taste amazing and impress your guests!

Flan Ingredients:

4 eggs

1-12 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk, pinch of cinnamon and mix in a blender

Cake Ingredients:

1 box of cake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup of oil

1 cup of water

1 pinch of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of Mexican vanilla

Mix all ingredients together in a mixer.

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients for flan in a blender.

2. Mix all ingredients for cake in a mixer.

3. Pour the cake batter into a greased pan, then the flan, bake in a 375 degree oven for approx. 45 minutes in a water bath.

