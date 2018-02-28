RECIPE: White Russian

SAN ANTONIO - Rosella at the Rand stopped by SA Live to give us their take and recipe on the White Russian Cocktail.

White Russian Recipe:

1 ½ oz Caffee del Fuego

1 oz Vodka

Heavy Cream

