RECIPE: White Russian

Recipe provided by Rosella at the Rand

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - Rosella at the Rand stopped by SA Live to give us their take and recipe on the White Russian Cocktail.

 

White Russian Recipe:

  • 1 ½ oz Caffee del Fuego
  • 1 oz Vodka
  • Heavy Cream

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.