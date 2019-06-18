RECIPE: Iron Cactus lobster tacos with lobster cream sauce

SAN ANTONIO - Kick off the summer with this delicious lobster taco recipe by Chef Joey Valdez at The Iron Cactus!

Lobster Tacos

(4 servings)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 lobster tails

2 jalapenos diced

1/4 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup spinach

8 (6-inch) flour or corn tortillas

6 tablespoons lobster reduction sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon basil

1 pinch nutmeg

1 pinch paprika

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

For the lobster taco:

Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Cut lobster tails in half lengthwise along the spine. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill until slightly charred and shells are bright in color, about 5 minutes. Remove lobster meat from the shells and chop coarsely.

Keep the lobster removed and add butter to the pan then add diced jalapeno to the grill pan on high heat. Let jalapenos brown and then slowly lower the heat. Mix in chopped lobster meat.

Once the mix is cooked, add cream sauce. After the cream sauce simmers on medium heat, add spinach and Colby-Monterey Jack cheese to the pan. Let simmer until the cheese is melted

Turn off the heat on grill pan with the lobster mixture and grill tortillas in a separate pan until they are lightly charred, about 1 minute per side.

For cream sauce:

Melt the butter or margarine in a sauce pan. Add heavy cream, lobster reduction, then salt and pepper, and mix till well blended. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened.

Add thyme, basil, nutmeg and paprika. Mix well and then remove from heat.

Finishing Steps:

Once the tortillas are done, put them on a separate plate, distribute the mix evenly amongst the tortillas, add any extra garnish and ENJOY!

