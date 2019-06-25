RECIPES: Iron cactus cocktails - Cantarito, Mezcal Royale, & El Jardin

SAN ANTONIO - Cocktails

Nothing says summertime like some nice refreshing cocktails! Melba Moncada from the Iron Cactus provides come cocktail recipes perfect for a dinner party or day by the pool.

Ingredients:

Cantarito

(1 serving)

1/2 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 oz freshly squeezed orange juice

1 1/2 oz Reposada Tequila

1/2 oz grapefruit soda

1 pinch of chile lime salt

1 orange slice

Mezcal Royale

(1 serving)

1 1/2 oz Wahaka Mezcal

1/2 oz Mezcal Royale

1-2 drops orange bitters

1/2 oz agave nectar

El Jardin

(1 serving)

1/2 fl oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1 jalapeno (diced)

2 strawberries (diced)

1/2 oz agave nectar

1 1/2 oz Reposado Tequila

1/2 oz orange liqueur

Directions:

For the Cantarito: Pour lime juice, orange juice and tequila is a cocktail cup. Top the mix up with grapefruit soda. Stir the drink thoroughly. Garnish the drink with an orange slice dipped in the chile lime salt and enjoy!

For the Mezcal Royale: Pour ice into a shaker. Add fresh squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, and tequila into the shaker. Add Mezcal Royale. Shake the drink up. Pour the drink into a cocktail glass. Add bitters, stir, sip and enjoy!

For the El Jardin: Add ice to a shaker. Muddle the strawberries and jalapenos. Place them in the shaker. Add agave nectar and lime juice. Add tequila to the mix. Top the shaker off with orange liquor. Shake the mixture well. Pour into a cocktail glass, add any desired garnish and enjoy!

For more delicious cocktails, head to Iron Cactus located at 200 River Walk Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205. For more information, visit them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

