SA Live's David Elder responds to Joel McHale's Netflix jab

SAN ANTONIO - A clip of SA Live's David Elder popped up in a recent episode of the Netflix original show, "the Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale."

The titular host takes on "trending news, pop culture, social media, original sketches and more (in a) new weekly comedy commentary show," according to the show's description.

Elder, in his own words, takes up the story from there:

A friend sent me a screenshot of the video clip while I was working around the house on Sunday. I was terrified at first, not knowing what angle he was going to take, but after watching the clip, I thought it was genuinely funny and playful. If I were a news reporter I would be mortified, but I’m a lifestyle TV personality, so being referred to as having the character of a golden retriever is a compliment. Because Joel McHale doesn’t know what Fiesta medals are and refers to them as "whimsical pins," I planned to make him aware by starting the campaign #MailJoelAMedal. I would like to invite him to the 2019 Fiesta celebrations and to get his medal collection started, I figured all of San Antonio could mail their leftover Fiesta medals to this address: BUILD Studio 692 Broadway New York, NY 10012

