SAN ANTONIO - 200 costumes, 50 wigs, nearly 60 performers, and elaborate sets will make up Saint Mary's Hall performance of Sleeping Beauty. The process all started back in August with audtions, and then months of rehearsals. Now, they're putting the finishing touches on this unique interruption of the classic tale.

Performances are April 5 - 7 at the Saint Mary's Hall, Coates-Seeligson Theater/Chapel.

