SAN ANTONIO - If you are lover of movies and cinematography then the 24th Annual SA Film Festival is the is the event for you!

It is a great way to familiarize yourself with local movie makers as well as other great movies that will be shown.

The Sa Film Fest Mission is:

to serve as an accessible and inclusive platform for artists in the category of cinema and provide cinematic culture to a diverse audience. The San Antonio Film Festival showcases films from around the world while nurturing, fostering, and developing filmmakers of all ages.

So if you want to see some local movies or even find a new favorite movie head down to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts between August 1-5 and get your popcorn ready.

