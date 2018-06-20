San Antonio Threads hopes to provide over 1,200 young people with new clothing this year

For this month's KSAT Community nonprofit feature, San Antonio Threads is making a difference in the city of San Antonio by providing young people with new clothes, shoes, underwear and personal care items for free!

"We provide a safe and nurturing shopping experience for deserving teens currently in foster care, who have transitioned out of foster care, are homeless, or have experienced an emergency situation," said Cathy Hamilton, a board member at San Antonio Threads.

Young people ages 12-21 who are eligible for the free items can shop twice a year for free at San Antonio Threads.

San Antonio Threads is projected to serve over 1,200 young people in 2018 -- triple the number served last year.

How can I get connected with San Antonio Threads?

Visit sanantoniothreads.org and click on the field you are interested in:



Volunteer

Refer a teen

Partner with San Antonio Threads

Donate

Attend an event

If you have new clothing, shoes, packaged underwear, packaged socks or full-size hygiene products, contact San Antonio Threads if you would like to donate your items.

"What I love about our charity is being able to provide this experience for our youth who need it the most," Hamilton said.

For more information, visit sanantoniothreads.org or call 210-418-2073.



San Antonio Threads is located on the second floor of the Christian Assistance Ministry building on McCullough Avenue downtown, and is open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

