Must-try drinks at Sanchos Cantina y Cocina

SAN ANTONIO - Sanchos Cantina y Cocina, operated by the owners of The Cove, is a local restaurant serving tasty Mexican dishes and cocktails in a casual and rustic atmosphere.

Bartenders Brian Reese and Grace Yu engaged in a friendly competition with hosts Jen Tobias-Struski and Mike Osterhage as they made two of the restaurant's signature drinks, the classic Michelada and Bloody Frida.

The Michelada is made simple with ice, lime juice, Tabasco sauce and beer and is light and refreshing for the summer months.

On the last Saturday of every month, you can enjoy the Frida Maria, Sanchos' fun take on a classic bloody mary. Made with Sanchos' bloody mary cocktail mix, ice, lime juice, Tabasco sauce and a shot of tequila, this drink is sure to pack a nice punch at weekend brunch.

At Sanchos Cantina y Cocina, you can experience live music at night from local bands and even bring your dog along for the party! The restaurant also has a beautiful rooftop deck that can be reserved for large events.

For more information on Sanchos Cantina y Cocina, visit the restaurant's website.

