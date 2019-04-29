SA's Home Team Hot Dog reinvents ballpark staple!

SAN ANTONIO - From avocado and bacon to cheese and hot Cheetos, San Antonio's Home Team Hot Dog is reinventing the ballpark's signature meal.

Home Team Hot Dog, which has been around for about five years, first started as a food cart but now serves the delicious bun and dog out of a food truck.

The food vendor is now serving up its fan-favorite, one-of-a-kind hot dogs at corporate events, private shindigs and birthday parties and at festivals.

For those who want to chow down, Home Team Hot Dogs will be serving it up at the inaugural Avocado Festival in San Antonio on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Alamo Brewery, which is at 202 Lamar St. in downtown San Antonio.

If you cannot make it, not to worry! Home Team Hot Dog sets up shop in Helotes at every first Friday.

To check out what to expect from Home Team Hot Dog, click here to visit the food vendor's Instagram page.

