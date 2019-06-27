Save 75-100% of your electric bill with solar energy

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is here in South Texas!

By switching to solar power with South Texas Solar Systems, you can eliminate 75-100 percent of your electric bill -- it'll help you save money during the holiday seasons.

The federal tax credit will decrease after 2019 when you switch to solar powered energy.

South Texas Solar Systems helps its clients find the best solution for their solar needs and helps to slash their electric bills.

If you've already purchased a solar panel system with South Texas Solar Systems, the company offers its customers free maintenance twice a year for five years.

Benefits of switching to solar:

30% federal tax credit

No payments for three months

$.68 per watt rebate

South Texas Solar Systems is nominated for KSAT12's SA Picks contest for the best local service in San Antonio.

Sponsored article by South Texas Solar Systems.

