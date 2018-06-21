Savory Seafood to Try

SAN ANTONIO - Jose Benitez is the chef at Curb.

Curb is a food truck in San Antonio that serves many different food, but it is especially known for seafood.

Everything from Watermelon salad to sword fish, you'll find something you'll love at this food truck.

People from all over the city eat at Curb and many of them have raving reviews, here are a few from their facebook page:

"The food is so amazing I broke my diet just to have four different entres" "The food was fantastic!!! Better than Fantastic. The combinations are interesting and go together really well. I had trouble deciding what to get at first as it all looked so good." "I would like to start off by saying this food truck REEKS with God given talent that's flows into every dish that they serve!"

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.