Sea World Halloween Events - DON'T MISS THEM

SAN ANTONIO - Howl-O-Scream

Now until October 28th, you can enjoy Howl-O-Scream at Sea World. The park has been transformed into a scary Halloween destination that has haunted houses, rides, themed bars and more.

Starting at 7 p.m. each night, the park becomes a frightening scene that may not be suitable for children under 13 -- but it is great for anyone older who is seeking thrills or chills.

Halloween Spooktacular

For those not seeking a frightful experience, there is also Halloween Spooktacular, which is perfect for younger children. This event features an array of Halloween shows, activities and dining experiences great for the whole family. You can trick-or-treat while enjoying the many animals at the park.

This event is now until October 28th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., when all the scary creatures, ghouls and goblins start to lurk out for Howl-O-Scream.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.