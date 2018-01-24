Searching for the best burger in the hill country? Look no further.

SAN ANTONIO - Freiheit Country Store has been cranking out delicious burgers since the kitchen opened in the 1970s.

Former owner and Freiheit historian, Shorty Haas, is a big part of the country store’s evolution into the 21st century.

“We bought it September of ’82 till March of ’06,” said Haas. “Made my wife and I feel proud cause we made this a pretty darn good business.”

The store has transformed a lot since it opened in the late 1800s.

“It was more of a meeting place for farmers, ranchers and dairymen in this area,” said customer Rodney Timmermann.

And now, current owner Mike Reimer is proud to carry on the legacy of this iconic shop.

“I want it to be a family place,” said Reimer. “I’ve taught kids all my life.”

The store has a ton of history and is locally famous for their Freiheit Extreme Burger.

Jalapeños, red onions and mushrooms are sautéed on a flat top. Cheddar cheese and bacon on 100% 80/20 beef from Granzin's Meat Market.

Freshly sliced tomatoes, pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayo and mustard all between fresh buns from Naegelin's bakery.

The menu offers diner classics like the Rueben sandwich, chicken fried steak, fried pickles and mushrooms, nachos and chicken wings.

Feeling like dessert? Freshly baked pies are waiting for you like the peanut butter fudge and German chocolate.

The recently added bar and live music venue has increased its popularity and will ensure another generation will come to call Freiheit Country Store their favorite hangout spot.

Freiheit Country Store is located at 2157 FM1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

To get more information on the store, just head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.