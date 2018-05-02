Secrets Of The Phoenix Saloon

NEW BRAUNFELS - Built in 1871, The Phoenix Saloon was the first bar in Texas to serve women.

There were even alligator pits, badger fights, underground tunnels and more you may not have known about a place packed with 147 years of history in the heart of downtown New Braunfels.

Chili Powder was invented here back in 1894, so make sure you try their famous Texas Red Chili when you visit!

For more information on the Phoenix Saloon just visit: www.thephoenixsaloon.com

