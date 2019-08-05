See food, eat food and fry food with Bayseas Catfish House

SAN ANTONIO - Bayseas Catfish House visited the SA Live set to show Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza how they can make their own deliciously fresh, fried fish at home.

Chef Ann shared some important tips to remember when it comes to frying your own fish.

1. You don't have to use egg batter

Dipping your fish in water instead of eggs before placing it in the batter helps the fish taste more fresh without the overwhelming taste of too much fried batter.

2. Fry until you see a nice brown color

Be sure not to fry your fish so much that it becomes a darker brown or black color

For those who crave fresh fish, head to the Bayseas Catfish House for some good grub and wonderful customer service. And if you do not enjoy fish, they have other options such as gumbo, chicken nuggets and hamburgers. Visit this location at 12151 Jones Maltsberger Road Suite #103. For more locations and information, visit Bayseas Catfish House on Facebook.

