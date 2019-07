SAN ANTONIO - Joseph Brooks of Next Level Personal Training shares easy to learn self-defense moves for women.

Brooks created the BABS seminar, "Be Alert, Be Safe," which teaches women to always be alert and aware of their surroundings. He demonstrates quick and easy eye-gouging techniques if you are grabbed or being choked.

For more information on Joseph Brooks and how to join his training head here.

