Shaving Like a Man on MAN DAY!

SAN ANTONIO - It wouldn't be a proper MAN DAY without a good shave and Taylor Booth of The Boardroom Salon dropped by to give some helpful tips to get the best shave.

The first tip is to apply shaving cream with a shaving brush instead of with your hands so that the hair will stand up allowing for a closer shave. This will also reduce ingrown hairs and skin irritation.

The next tip is to use the more traditional blade, especially when learning to how to shave. It is designed to go on top of the skin while the normal shaving blades are designed to under the skin and can cause razor burn and ingrown hairs.

Finally, when it comes to direction of shaving you are supposed to shave with the grain first, and follow up with against the grain to get really smooth feel.

Or, you could just stop by The Boardroom Salon and allow the professionals to do the job for you.

