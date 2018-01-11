Shop Local: A unique market that takes place under the stars

SAN ANTONIO - The People’s Nite Market is the first night time farmer’s market in San Antonio bringing access to healthy food, fresh produce and a unique shopping experience.

You can expect local vendors, food trucks and a side of great music and giveaways!

The People’s Nite Market is held at 1314 Guadalupe St. from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can visit their Facebook page "The People's Nite Market" for information on upcoming events and how to become a vendor.

