Shrimp and music festival to kick off in Boerne this weekend

Celebrate the first-ever Hill Country Shrimp & Music Fest this Saturday at the Agricultural Heritage Center in Boerne.

There will be an abundance of shrimp dishes from local food trucks, and kid-friendly activities like face painting and games.

H-E-B Grilled Shrimp Taco with Spicy Green Mango Slaw

"Fried and broiled shrimp will be available for the traditionalists, and surprising flavors will leave mouths speechless and watering," according to the event page.

There will be a food challenge between home cooks and local culinary arts students, judged by "local celebrities," the event page says.

Buy tickets to the Hill Country Shrimp & Music Fest here. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be given to Shared Beat, a nonprofit organization that supports families in the Guatemala City area.

