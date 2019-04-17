Simple Fiesta crafts for everyone

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to Fiesta? Expert crafter Adeina Anderson whips up some Fiesta crafts the whole family will enjoy!

All you need are brown paper lunch bags, scrapbook paper, card stock and a little hot glue to make Fiesta party bags.

As for her colorful flower arrangement, Anderson advises you get leftover fake flowers from spring arrangements, a mason jar and curly ribbon to put that together. She says the mason jars are reusable and can provide more fun for other crafts later.

She also created a mini nacho bar with a paper sack, curly ribbon and various dips and salsas in small containers.

You can find instructions for these crafts and more on Anderson's website, and you can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

