Sisters battle for best dish ahead of Vaquero Cook-Off

Watch Sandra and Rachel Jasso compete against each other on SA Live at Market Square as they get ready for the Vaquero Cook-Off!

The Vaquero Cook-Off is a new event that will usher in this year's Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. The cook-off will take place Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at La Villita, located at 418 Villita St. in downtown San Antonio. Teams will battle to see who makes the best Spanish rice, carne guisada, menudo and charro beans. To enter the inaugural contest or to register to become a judge, visit the Vaquero Cook-Off's website.

The annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive is a free event that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The parade route runs through downtown San Antonio, led by a herd of Texas Longhorns. You can watch Mike, Fiona, David and Jen from the parade route starting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 live on KSAT 12 and KSAT.com.

