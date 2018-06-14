Skinny Summer Cocktail Recipes

SAN ANTONIO - Some great cocktail recipes for Fathers Day or any other time throughout the summer!
Bloody Maria
1.5 oz. Dulce Vida Blanco 80 Tequila
3 oz. Bloody Mary Mix
Dash of cayenne pepper, cracked
pepper and celery salt
Mexican Mule
2 oz Dulce Vida Lime Tequila
4 oz Ginger Beer
Perfect Paloma
1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
2 oz Sparkling Water
Splash Lemon-Lime Soda
Splash Fresh Lime Juice
PJ Spritz
1.5 oz DV PJ
.5 oz fresh lime juice
3 oz Topo Chico or club soda
