Skinny Summer Cocktail Recipes

SAN ANTONIO - Some great cocktail recipes for Fathers Day or any other time throughout the summer!

Bloody Maria

1.5 oz. Dulce Vida Blanco 80 Tequila

3 oz. Bloody Mary Mix

Dash of cayenne pepper, cracked

pepper and celery salt

Mexican Mule

2 oz Dulce Vida Lime Tequila

4 oz Ginger Beer

Perfect Paloma

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

2 oz Sparkling Water

Splash Lemon-Lime Soda

Splash Fresh Lime Juice

PJ Spritz

1.5 oz DV PJ

.5 oz fresh lime juice

3 oz Topo Chico or club soda

