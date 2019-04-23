Sloth, Tegu reptile from San Antonio Aquarium visit SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - It's a busy time in the city, with a lot of fun things going on -- but all the fun isn't just for people. A group of local animals made the trip down to Market Square.

They are ambassadors from the San Antonio Aquarium, where they offer a fully interactive experience. Sea life is just the start of what they offer.

Jamie Shank, the director of Animal Husbandry at the San Antonio Aquarium stopped by SA Live to introduce some of their furry, feathered, and scaly friends, including the newest edition to their family.

