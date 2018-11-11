Southside's Newest BBQ Cook-Off Competition Makes It's Debut

SAN ANTONIO - Across the street from the annual Frontier Bowl, the Friday night high school football game that happens every year against Southside rivals the Harlandale Indians and McCollum Cowboys, the first annual Friends of Frontier BBQ Cook-off started cooking.

The event's creator is Javier Herrera, a BBQ enthusiast, and Harlandale ISD graduate. Herrera's passion for BBQ fueled the idea for the event, and his tie to the Southside gave him the idea to raise money for local school programs.

"I feel like Notorious B.I.G, cause it was all a dream," said Herrera during the announcement of the winner.

Competitive BBQ teams Hecho in Tejas, Lone Star Grillers, Gunslingers and Cadillac Cowboy Cookers participated by submitting both a shredded smoked pork shoulder and ribs to four judges, including myself, a representative from the San Antonio Fire Department, Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Jose Luis Sanchez and a representative from Harlandale ISD.

Lone Star Grillers won first place and Hecho in Tejas won runner-up. Both teams donated their fifty dollar prize back to the Friends of Frontier scholarship fund.

Herrera has plans to make this an annual event and is working to make next year's event more extensive and more accessible to the community.

