Southtown 101: Create Your Own Michelada

Have you ever wished you could add your own fixings to your Michelada?

By Sabrina Evans
SAN ANTONIO - Southtown 101
Dress up your Michelada to accommodate your taste buds with Southtown 101. You can enjoy your customized Michelada with a scrumptious meal, too!
 
They have a fully-stocked bar with delicious burgers on the menu, which makes for a perfect football Sunday. Put your feet up and relax while watching the game on one of their many TVs. 
 
Need a new brunch spot? Southtown has just what you need! Take your Michelada and enjoy a delicious brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There is also live music on the patio and an option to add a $10 champagne bucket -- what a deal! 
 
Stop by Southtown 101 for great food and a fun atmosphere at 101 Pereida St. They're open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m, Fridays from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Perfect for late night cravings! 

 

