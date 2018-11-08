Southtown 101: Create Your Own Michelada

SAN ANTONIO - Southtown 101

Dress up your Michelada to accommodate your taste buds with Southtown 101 . You can enjoy your customized Michelada with a scrumptious meal , too!

They have a fully - stocked bar with delicious burgers on the menu , which makes for a perfect f ootball Sunday. Put your feet up and relax while watching the game on one of their many TVs.

Need a new brunch spot? Southtown has just what you need! Take your Michelada and enjoy a delicious brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There is also live music on the patio and an option to add a $10 champagne bucket -- what a deal!

Stop by Southtown 101 for great food and a fun atmosphere at 101 Pereida St. They're open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m, Fridays from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Perfect for late night cravings!

