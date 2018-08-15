Splash Into A Good Time With Some High Flying Fun At ZDT's Amusement Park!

School may be back in session, but the whole family can have some last minute summer fun at ZDT's Amusement Park over in Seguin!

The park features the only wooden roller coaster in the world that goes both forward and backwards.

Besides the thrill rides, there is also an arcade, a water park, a multi-level go-kart track and an outdoor rock climbing wall.

The $24.99 "Extreme Wristband" gets you admission, plus access to all rides, attractions and unlimited video games in the arcade.

Every Wednesday during the summer they do a give-away on their Facebook page. To check it out, just visit: www.facebook.com/zdtamusement

For more information on ZDT's Amusement park, just visit: www.zdtamusement.com

