Learn how to make great Halloween cocktails with Dulce Vida

SAN ANTONIO - These spooky cocktails might look gruesome, but they taste great! Mix up an eerie adult beverage with the folks at Dulce Vida tequila.

On Halloween, the kids get all the candy – the adults get all the drinks. In honor of the holiday, Milestone Brands Marketing Manager Kristen Ortiz came up with a couple boot-tiful Dulce Vida tequila beverages for adults to enjoy – and with Alamo City Comic Con in town, her guest bartender was none other than Flash Gordon himself, actor Sam Jones.

Drinks to die for

To make the process as simple as possible, Ortiz brought in some basic beverage favorites with spooky twists. She added eerie garnishes like lychee and cherry eyeballs and activated charcoal, which blackened a traditional margarita.

Beyond fun Halloween themed drinks, Dulce Vida tequila offers a wide selection of tequilas and flavors. Dulce Vida is based in Austin. You can check out their website for more details.

Perfect Paloma with lychee and cherry eyeballs

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz. Dulce Vida grapefruit tequila

• 2 oz. sparkling water

• Splash lemon-lime soda

• Splash fresh lime juice

• Fresh lime wedge

• Fresh grapefruit wheel

• Lychee with cherry in the middle to mimic eyeball



Directions:

Pour contents over ice into a collins glass, stir and enjoy!



Black Magic Margarita

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz. Dulce Vida blanco

• 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

• 3/4 oz. Naranja orange liqueur

• 1 capsule activated charcoal

• Lime

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Open the activated charcoal capsule and pour in contents. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass, garnish with lime and enjoy!

