Spring vintage fashion with Hello Tallulah

SAN ANTONIO - Spring has sprung! Now you can raid your closet, the thrift store and the boutique for all the vintage florals -- and Hello Tallulah is here to help you style those revived looks.

Boutique owner and fashion blogger Kristina Uriegas-Reyes says florals are never boring. She says the 1950s floral look with big hats is in right now, but you can also dress it up with a modern twist by throwing a motorcycle jacket on top and sporting sneakers with it.

Uriegas-Reyes tells us boho and beach themes are also in style at the moment, along with 1970s vintage and inspired dresses.

Hello Tallulah is located at 1912 Fredericksburg Rd., next to Woodlawn Theatre. For more information, check out the website or follow Hello Tallulah on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

