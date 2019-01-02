Stay in shape without crunching your cash

Here are three inexpensive items you can use at home can help you stay on your fitness track: Jump ropes, resistance bands and dumbbells.

Trainer Bonny Osterhage with Body Architecture says “one of the first things we love are jump ropes, not only is it a great cardiovascular workout, but you can also incorporate it into your strength training.”

Many different trainers, fitness studios, along with Body Architecture and food vendors will be at the “Sweat SA” event taking place on Jan 12 at the La Cantera Resort and Spa. For tickets visit: eventbrite.com.

For more information on Body Architecture visit: bodyarchitecturesa.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.