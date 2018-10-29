Step into the Burger Lab

SAN ANTONIO - Burger Lab

Roland Trevino, co-owner of Burger Lab, gave Mike and Fiona a look at what goes into making their tasty burgers.

Trevino demonstrated how to make one of their most popular menu items–Keke's French Connection. The delicious burger comes loaded with grilled onions, whole mushrooms and "monster" cheese with a homemade cognac glaze drizzled on top. Yum! The mouthwatering burger is just one of the many great options to choose from at Burger Lab.

Burgers so good it's scary

Trevino loves getting into the holiday spirit, so he even brought a few Halloween inspired menu items. Get into the spirit by grabbing a bite of Mummy's Leftover Feetloaf or try the Corpse Of Course burger!

Check out their yelp page for more information and stop by Burger Lab for yourself to grab one of the numerous tasty options on the menu.

