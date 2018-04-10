Student Bakery To Close This Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Located at the Pearl, the San Antonio headquarters for the Culinary Institute of America is about to see another group of talented students graduate on Friday, April 13th.

But before they walk the stage, they have to prove that they have the skills to operate a restaurant - or for some, a pop-up bakery.

The pop-up bakery supports the Culinary Institute of America and operates out of Nao the Restaurant located next to the school.

The bakery is open now until Thursday, April 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bakery closes the day before all of the students prepare to graduate and pursue their the culinary dreams.

Nao is located at 312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215.

To get more information on the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, just head to their website.



