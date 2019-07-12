Fun summer DIY projects for kids!

SAN ANTONIO - Celina Montoya, of Alamo City Moms Blog, shares low-budget and low-mess DIY projects to do with the kids that will keep them away from electronics all summer long!

Puffy Paint

(1 serving | 1 puffy paint)

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

1 cup of water

1 plastic Ziploc bag

Shaving cream

Gel food coloring

Scissors

Optional: Squeeze bottle

Directions:

In a plastic bag, combine flour and water. While counting to three, squeeze shaving cream into the bag. Next, squeeze in a few drops of food coloring and mix the contents together. After mixing everything, transfer the contents into a squeeze bottle or seal the plastic bag and cut one of the corners to create a DIY piping bag. Once your kids have finished using the puffy paint, you can wash the contents off of your sidewalk without leaving a stain.

Tip(s):

Use gel food coloring instead of traditional food coloring for more vibrant hues in your puffy paint.

Stained Glass Window Art

(1 serving | 1 piece of artwork)

Ingredients:

1 sheet of contact paper

Tissue paper in various colors

Scissors

Optional: Bowl

Directions:

With your scissors, cut little squares of tissue paper and place them in a bowl. Lay your contact paper on a flat surface, and remove only half of the adhesive backing. Let your kids place the tissue paper cutouts in a pattern of their choosing on the clear adhesive. After the design is finished, remove the remaining adhesive backing and fold the two halves together with the adhesive sides touching. Don't forget to hang your child's DIY stained glass window somewhere for everyone to admire!

Tip(s):

To help make the cleaning process more manageable, use contact paper instead of decoupage or white glue.

Bird Feeder

(1 serving | 1 bird feeder)

Ingredients:

1 pipe cleaner

Handful of Cheerios

Directions:

Holding one end of the pipe cleaner, place individual Cheerios through the other end, leaving enough open space at both ends of the pipe cleaner to tie them together. Then, bend the pipe cleaner so the ends are touching and seal them together so the Cheerios can't fall out. Be sure to hang the feeder in your backyard so the birds can enjoy this tasty treat!

Tip(s):

Try bending the pipe cleaner to create shapes. Teach your kids how to make circles, triangles or hearts, for example. This activity is especially beneficial for the little ones, as it will help to strengthen their motor skills and tactile perception.

Cooling Necklace

(1 serving | 1 necklace)

Ingredients:

Directions:

First, cut the sponges into small cubes. Then, soak the sponges in a bowl filled with water. After the sponges are wet, let your kids thread the sponges through an elastic cord in a colorful pattern. Last, tie the ends of the cord together at a length that will fit over your child's head.

Tip(s):

Make these necklaces during the summer months so your kids will have a fashionable accessory that also keeps them cool and refreshed in the heat.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.