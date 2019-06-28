Summer skin essentials

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is here and that means scorching heat and a whole lot of sun exposure. Amanda Hardman, of the Magical Unicorn, shares a DIY face and body scrub recipe that will help protect your skin all summer long.

DIY Face & Body Scrub

Ingredients:

1 cup raw sugar -- Regular sugar or any other exfoliating agent found at home will work as well.

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup avocado oil

1/4 cup jojoba oil

Directions:

In a medium-sized bowl, combine raw sugar, coconut oil, avocado oil, and jojoba oil. For an extra fresh or fruity smell, place a couple of drops of your favorite essential oils into the mixture. Use drops sparingly! Using an electric hand whisk or blender, blend the ingredients at the lowest speed so the contents remain in the bowl and don't splash onto your kitchen counter.

Finishing steps:

After the ingredients are blended, use your fingers to apply a small amount of the scrub to your nose and T-zone. Your skin will feel like a baby's bottom in no time!

About the ingredients:

Raw sugar removes dry and dead skin, coconut oil hydrates your skin and avocado oil is packed with vitamin E to help protect your skin from the sun. Jojoba oil is unique in that it contains a variety of vitamins that help protect your skin from ultraviolet rays and heal your skin from sunburns.

Hardman recommends sweet orange and lemon essential oil for a great-smelling scrub packed with nutrients for the skin. Orange oil contains anti-aging properties and lemon oil contains enzymes that help exfoliate dead skin cells, remove build-up and increase elasticity. Additionally, both oils help to brighten and tone the skin.

More on the Magical Unicorn:

The Magical Unicorn provides a wide range of scrubs, moisturizers, balms and toners.

One of the balms contains shea butter and red raspberry seed oil and jojoba and argan essential oils. Shea butter and red raspberry seed oil provides natural sun protection, since shea butter has a sun protection factor of 5 to 10 and red raspberry has an SPF of 40 to 50.

For those who get easily overheated sitting in traffic or at work, toner water packed with peppermint oil, rosemary and lavender can help calm irritated skin and eczema flare-ups.

This summer, you can ensure your skin's safety by taking advantage of deals provided by the Magical Unicorn. The Summer Magic Bundle includes a scrub, body butter and sunscreen at a discounted price of $45 and the Mystical Healing Bundle includes hemp oil, a healing cream and a pain scrub to reduce inflammation and soreness at a discounted price of $65.

For more information on how to purchase these summer skincare essentials, you can visit the company's website.

