TACKLING on a ROBOT dummy!

SAN ANTONIO - Things are evolving in the football world and now is your time to meet the new tackling dummy!

This special robot is manufactured by Rogers Athletic and is called the MVP Drive Dummy. You can drive this robot to multiple levels of speed and different directions during football practice. Along with tackling, you can also run drills and race it, IF you can keep up. This robot goes about 20 miles per hour and weighs almost 200 pounds! WOW!

Rogers Athletic provides training equipment to football teams from high school to the NFL!

"Rogers’s innovative products give your players the confidence

to practice with game-day aggressiveness"

