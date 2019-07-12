Taste of paradise found at Hawx Burger Bar & Ice House!

SAN ANTONIO - Enjoy a taste of paradise at Hawx Burger Bar & Ice House, a local restaurant specializing in burgers such as the Key West chicken burger and cocktails such as its Malibu piña coladas.

Hawx Burger Bar & Ice House is a family-owned business bringing extraordinary recipes discovered at the Hawk's family home to the San Antonio community.

The restaurant strives to use the freshest ingredients that are also the most environmentally sustainable. The microgreens added to its burgers are grown in urban farms, which help to increase food security, decrease the cost of food transportation and conserve land resources.

Its menu items are also catered to a wide range of customers, with the Key West chicken burger being part of its "fit" menu for those looking for low-calorie and high-protein options.

The restaurant's Key West chicken burger is special in that the chicken is marinated in a secret sauce made with orange and pineapple juice for 24 hours before grilling, helping to keep the flavors locked into the patty. Pineapples also have natural enzymes that help to break down the protein and keep the chicken juicy and tender.

After grilling, the chicken patty is dressed with a pineapple salsa topped with cilantro and lime. A simple trick with getting the most juice out of your limes is first rolling the lime against the counter to break up its fibers.

To add even more flavor to its burgers, Hawx Burger Bar & Ice House bakes its whole wheat buns in-house with oatmeal, french onion and flaxseed.

In addition to the Key West chicken burger, the restaurant offers Angus beef burgers and turkey burgers. Its menu also includes a full bar and a wide selection of appetizers.

Until Monday, July 15, Hawx Burger Bar & Ice House is serving $5 Malibu piña coladas in pineapple or strawberry pineapple flavors. Every Wednesday, it also offers $3 you-call-its and $.50 wings.

Hawx Burger Bar & Ice House is located at 2895 Thousand Oaks. For more information on menu items, visit the restaurant's website.

