Tasty BBQ Chicken Recipe with a Healthy Twist

SAN ANTONIO - Matthew Molpus from True Wellness shares this healthy bbq chicken recipe for those looking to eat well and stay healthy for the new year:

BBQ Chicken

Recipe Adapted from: Amanda Anne at Allrecipes.com

Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup diced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper to taste

2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Directions

Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until tender. Stir in ketchup, honey, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Cook for a few minutes to thicken the sauce. Remove from heat, and allow to cool.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Dip chicken in sauce, and turn to coat. Cook on grill for 10 to 15 minutes, turning once. Move chicken to the skillet with sauce. Simmer over medium heat for about 5 minutes on each side.

