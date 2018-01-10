Tasty Burger Recipe with a Healthy Twist

SAN ANTONIO - Matthew Molpus from True Wellness shares this healthy burger recipe for those looking to eat good and stay healthy for the new year:

Hamburger Lettuce Wrap

Ingredients:

Servings 4

½ cup Mushrooms (chopped)

¼ cup Carrot (shredded)

1 lb lean beef (85-90%)

2-3 tomatoes (sliced)

Romaine leaf lettuce

Cheese (sliced)

1 Avocado

¼ tsp salt and pepper

Preparation

In one bowl combine the chopped mushrooms, shredded carrots and lean beef.

Mix well and pound veggies into the beef to soften the meat.

Create patties, season with salt & pepper then place on the grill or a skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook for 4-5 minutes then flip to finish cooking on the other side. Check with food thermometer to reach 155⁰ F

Place sliced cheese on patty the final 2 minutes of cooking to melt the cheese.

Wrap with lettuce, top with tomato and avocado.

Serve and enjoy with family or friends

